Durban - King Goodwill Zwelithini on Thursday blamed the mining industry for contributing to the spread of tuberculosis (TB) in KwaZulu-Natal.

The king also warned people to stop smoking and fight alcohol abuse in order to win the fight against the killer disease.

The king was a keynote speaker at the World TB Day commemoration event held in Durban on Thursday.

Deputy President David Mabuza and Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi were among the dignitaries who attended the event.

The king spoke after his son, Prince Nhlanganiso, told the audience he lost the function of one of his lungs after suffering from TB for nine months.

“This disease knows no borders. When I grew up we saw people who worked for gold and coal mines suffering from the disease. There were others who worked for manganese mines, which is worse,” said the king.

The king said people should go for health checks if they suspect something is wrong - they should take immediate action.

Nhlanganiso, a former Amazulu Football Club striker and now TB and HIV/Aids activist, took off his shirt to reveal the scar left behind after one of his lungs was removed. He said he had taken a decision to spend most of his time at hostels and informal settlements educating people about TB.

Mabuza said he had been touched by Nhlanganiso’s story, which, he said, demonstrated how the disease could be defeated although it left irreparable damage.

“You have given TB sufferers a voice, and you have given victims a face. You are a living champion of the fight against the disease. I am very proud of you,” said Mabuza.

He called on traditional leaders to participate in the fight against TB by identifying sufferers in their communities and helping them to get treatment, which is free at government health-care centres.

“We have come to this city because we have seen that the cases of the disease are high. The bacteria that causes TB does not discriminate whether you are from the royal family or not,” he said.

Motsoaledi said Durban had been rated as one of the worst TB-affected metros in the country. Health MEC Sibongiseni Dhlomo said last year alone, 22 000 people in the province were found to have contracted the disease.

“We would like a situation where one day we announce that you (Durban) are number one in the fight against TB,” he said.

