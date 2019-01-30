CEO Thami Mayise with KZN Health MEC Sibongiseni Dhlomo. Picture: Supplied

Durban - The Department of Health announced the appointment of a new CEO of King Edward VIII Hospital this week. Thami Mayise, 41, is expected to head the hospital.

His appointment comes after the recent retirement of former CEO Mandla Mazizi.

According to the Department of Health Mayise is one of the youngest hospital CEOs in the province.

He has previously been at the helm of hospitals such as Prince Mshiyeni Memorial, RK Khan Hospital, Newcastle Regional, and Niemeyer Memorial.

Mayise, who was born and raised in Umlazi said he feels “honoured and privileged” to be given a chance to take charge of the hospital, and has vowed to work inclusively, and in partnership with various relevant stakeholders.

“I’d like to thank the MEC and the Department for entrusting me with this task and also to thank them for the work that’s been done to repair the damage caused by the storm and to improve the infrastructure of King Edward. I promise to work with everyone in our quest to provide healthcare to our fellow compatriots.”

KZN Health MEC Sibongiseni Dhlomo said: " It’s our wish and hope that he’s going to take this hospital to greater heights, being one of our central hospitals in the province.”

The hospital is currently undergoing multimillion-rand worth of repairs to certain critical sections which were damaged by a severe storm in October 2017.

Dlomo added: “There are many challenges with King Edward, but if you take a leader like Dr Mayise, you’re very confident that he’s going to be able to meet the challenges. We’re also not going to disappear. We’ll help navigate through these challenges with him.

“After the storms in 2017, which saw some of the roofs blown off, there’s been a significant improvement in the reconstruction of the hospital. We are at almost 98% with the completion of S block. "

