Durban - THE KwaMashu Family and Child Welfare Society unveiled a new facility yesterday, made possible by a R10 million donation from businessman Vivian Reddy’s Sibaya Community Trust. The donation enabled the original building to evolve from three bedrooms and a shack into numerous offices, after care, a learning wing with a library and computer room, a kitchen, canteen and a multi-purpose hall.

The organisation serves the disadvantaged children and communities of KwaMashu, Ntuzuma, Lindelani, Richmond Farm, Bester, Siyanda and Qhakaza.

The society’s director, Doris Dube, said the organisation was called Durban African Child Welfare in 1935 when it was started. The name changed when they moved to the township because of apartheid.

Dube started as a social worker in the 1970s and returned in 2002 as director. Upon her return, she noticed the same old worn-out buildings she had left years ago were still being used.

“I decided that if it is the last thing I do, I will go around and knock on doors so we can build a proper office for this organisation. Fortunately, Sibaya listened. We never dreamed it would be like this,” she said. “Not even in my dreams did I think we would have a facility like this,” Dube said.

“Child protection is our primary mandate, along with youth empowerment, women empowerment, and family life support against the challenges of HIV and Aids. We will use those activity rooms for group discussions and group activities,” she said.

Dube said she was also looking for sponsors to increase the number of their community care homes.

eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede said the organisation had provided much-needed services and support to disadvantaged children from KwaMashu and surrounding areas for over eight decades.

