Durban - KwaZulu-Natal rules the roost when it comes to contract killings in the country and the notoriously violent taxi industry allegedly provides a recruitment pool of hitmen.

“Taxi bosses in Gauteng often hire hitmen from KwaZulu-Natal (known as izinkabi) to carry out assassinations in taxi conflicts. They carry out the hit and immediately disappear back to the rural obscurity of their province to avoid being detected,” says a report on the motives of the rise in contract killings in the country.

“These izinkabi are believed to originate from remote rural areas particularly Msinga. Their role is twofold: killing and then vanishing.”

This is revealed in a report, “The Rule of the Gun: Hits and assassinations in South Africa 2000-2017”, a project by The Assassination Witness in collaboration with the Centre for Criminology at the University of Cape Town and the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime.

The report says the main motivations for assassinations were political, economic and social, while members of the criminal justice system were also being targeted by contract killers.

“The impact of these assassinations is far-reaching as they undermine South Africa’s democracy and judiciary and threaten fair economic competition - suggesting they are used to exert a mafia-type control over society. But a hit is also a human tragedy and has an overwhelming impact on the victim’s family and community.”

KZN topped the log of assassinations with 40%, followed by Gauteng (24%) and the Western Cape (14%), with the country’s taxi industry accounting for the bulk of the hits (43%), followed by organised crime (22%) and political incidents (22%). There were 159 reported assassinations in South Africa last year, up by 36% on 2016 (116) and up by 346% from 2012 (46 hits).

It is highly likely there were more, as some were masked as hijackings, robberies and accidents. Also, not all rural hits were covered by the media, whose reports were used to glean information for the report.

Referring to the taxi industry, the report says while some izinkabi vanish after carrying out hits, others “play a more conspicuous and powerful role, as enforcers” in urban areas, particularly hostels.

When they need money they extort it from a taxi boss for whom they carried out a hit. This was why hitmen emerged as taxi owners in their own right, or as security heavies in the province’s taxi industry, the report says.

Points

It also points a finger at the government for playing “both an active and passive role in fuelling the violence” in the taxi industry.

This was evident in the development of the Mall of Africa, a new retail centre in Midrand, which has created yet another route over which taxi associations were bound to dispute.

The bone of contention is competition for lucrative routes, with the main issue being operating permits.

“Interviews suggest that the key problem with the state response is corruption, as seen in the illegal and unregulated issuing of operating licences, police corruption and lack of empathy; lack of consultation by government and the private sector in the early stages of new developments, which is essential to ensure that all players in the transport industry are consulted; and, lastly, the complicated and opaque relationship between government and taxi association management, including the ownership of taxis by government officials and/or their families.”

The report further says that in some cases of taxi violence “police officers handling the matters are alleged to be indirectly involved in the killings”.

If the state effectively regulated the routes, there would be no need for the industry to resort to governing itself by means of violence, the report said.

When it came to political hits, they were almost always carried out against victims involved in local government. In several cases, the victims had been whistle-blowers or civic activists.

The report says if nothing is done to address the issue of assassinations as a matter of urgency, “those who commission them will continue to exert illicit power and influence over South Africa’s society, economy and democracy”.

Only a concerted and strategic response would end this.

“An effective response must include addressing police corruption, better implementation of firearm control, reducing political interference with and connections to local government tender processes and achieving better regulation of the taxi industry.”

Reacting, KZN violence monitor Mary de Haas said the statistics given in the report were a fair reflection of the political, social and economic climate in KZN, but she believed there was a problem with organised crime hits as many did not get reported.

She said a researcher had been quoted in the report as saying there had been 120 politically linked killings in KZN since 2003 “but that figure is way too low” she said.

“There is difficulty separating out political and taxi (incidents) in an area where both links could potentially play a part,” she said.

She found that violence in rural areas was seldom reported in the media.

“Many bodies in mortuaries remain unidentified and there is no information about the cause of death, let alone the motive.” She said there were hitmen in security companies “especially linked to taxis”.

A former Durban taxi boss, who declined to be named, said last night that everything in the report about the industry was correct.

“A local taxi boss in his eighties was recently assassinated. I decided to get out before they wiped me out, too,” he said.

Daily News