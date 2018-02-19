Cadets stand on deck during their arrival at Port Elizabeth. PICTURES: South African Maritime Safety Authority

Durban - The 20 cadets - including 12 from KZN - who were on board the research vessel SA Agulhas are now much more educated about maritime studies. They arrived in Port Elizabeth on Friday after an 83-day trip to Antarctica.

The vessel, which is the South African Maritime Safety Authority’s (SAMSA) dedicated training vessel, sailed to Antarctica on November 24 via Mauritius, carrying the cadets, who are enrolled at various institutions pursuing maritime studies.

Roland Shortt, operations manager of Samsa’s maritime special projects, said the journey of the SA Agulhas was a unique experience.

“The cadets, seven women and 13 men, were excited, anxious and said they had an experience of a lifetime. The expression on their faces as they finally docked spelt joy and relief.

“Their lives had changed, they said. Given that many were afraid of the ocean, they were now proud to say they walked on the Antarctic ice,” Shortt said.

The SA Agulhas was chartered by an Indian science team, which boarded the ship at Port Louis in Mauritius.

During the journey to the end of the Earth, as the cadets describe, they engaged in unique maritime training sessions, with the added bonus of meeting new people from all over the world.

“There is a dedicated cadet training programme on board, where they receive direct training as if they were in a classroom. They have dedicated training officers whose sole purpose is to groom, mentor and train them. Their training involves many tasks including bridge watch-keeping (navigation), passage spanning, and astronavigation,” Shortt added.

“They also get to be trained in the engineering side of the ship. This exposes them to training on maintenance of the ship’s power plant,” said Shortt.

“Unlike putting them in a merchant vessel, where they would be shadowing the officers, in the SA Agulhas they do not merely watch - they are dedicatedly taken through the process, layer by layer,” he explained.

The scientific team carried out a lot of different areas of research, inclusing atmospheric research - which entailed taking air samples and releasing atmospheric balloons. More research was conducted in the water, taking water samples continuously. Samples were taken to test for salinity, its temperature and its density.

Shortt said once the vessel reached the ice in Antarctica, other research activities took place.

“They conducted servicing and retrieving of scientific apparatus left in the ocean in between surveys, generally for periods of about 12 months,” he said.

The dozen Durban cadets included Zandile Ngwabe, 28, a navigator, who said she did not get off the Agulhas in Antarctica, but was in awe of what a spectacle it is.

Ngwabe, of uMlazi, is a maritime student at Durban University of Technology.

“We saw some of the wildlife on the ice sheets of Antarctica. Besides it being cold, it was a very educational experience. We also experienced different sea conditions from rough swells to a flat sea,” said Ngwabe, the mother of a 20-month-old baby.

She is on board the ship in Port Elizabeth and is expected home by the end of March.

“Life at sea is different when you don’t see land for two months and it is something one has to get used to. When you do something that you are passionate about, you can overcome any obstacle,” Ngwabe said.

Clementine Dlamini, 21, is one of the seven women cadets on board.

Dlamini, who hails from KwaDukuza, is a determined cadet.

She explained that she wanted “a hands-on and unique job”, which was why she became interested in the maritime field, she said.

After matriculating, she decided to further her studies at the Durban University of Technology, where she completed her National Diploma in Maritime Studies.

“Not many women are doing maritime studies. I wanted to do something different and be a role model to the youth in my area and other females.”

She said the trip was “scary at first” but that she soon got the hang of things and fell in love with the journey.

Dlamini comes from a family of seven. While she missed her family, she remained focused on her goal to complete the training.

“We encountered a lot of rough seas, with 40-degree rolling. When the voyage was challenging, we turned to each other for comfort. We became like family.”

Nompumelelo Ngubane, 24, who comes from Greytown, said journeying across different continents made her fall in love with life at sea.

She is pursuing Maritime Studies at DUT.

Reflecting on her experience, she said: “I learnt new things every day. Being on the SA Agulhas allowed me to put into practice all the theory I learnt.”

