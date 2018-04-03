Durban - The KwaZulu-Natal Cricket Union has parted ways with Gupta owned company, Sahara, that has held the naming rights to Kingsmead for 13 years.

According to a statement issued by Gameplan Media, Sahara has held the naming rights to Kingsmead Cricket Stadium since 2005 and had 18 months left on their current contract, which was scheduled to end in August 2019, before both parties agreed to terminate the stadium naming rights contract immediately.

“As the KZN cricket community we would like to thank Sahara for their support for cricket in KwaZulu-Natal over many years,” said Fa-eez Jaffer, KZN Cricket president.

“They have assisted us in keeping Kingsmead as one of the most prestigious cricket grounds in the country.”

When the Daily News first ran the story about what would happen to the naming of the stadium, Jaffer had said Sahara always paid upfront and they had a good relationship with them.

At the time, an internet posting had suggested that the leadership of Sahara Computers was Atul Gupta, Ajay Gupta and Rajesh Gupta, with Duduzane Zuma, former president Jacob Zuma’s son, the director.

In January, the Bloemfontein High Court granted a preservation order to the NPA which saw the seizure of Gupta-linked assets and bank accounts linked to the alleged illegal siphoning of R220m from the Agriculture Department in 2013 through the Vrede dairy farm project.

