Here is her post:

"When I was in High School the owner of this farm killed my cousin Jabulani he was 13 years old.

He was caught walking in the sugar cane with friends from school who ran away and he was beaten to death and killed in Grade 5. My family mourned and I was angry but the white man was big and no one followed it up in my family.

This past week his foreman found another little boy fishing in the river that runs through his farm and he was shot dead, today my town is on fire. White people will say the community is violent, they will say burning his farm is barbaric and I will feel like I need an AK47 in my hands.

I want to feel its weight, I want to feel it’s release!! Because when you bury your young killed like ants it’s only a stone, fire and an AK that can console you and allow air to flow through your lungs!! HEAR us when we say poverty changes things in us that education cannot dump down!!

I am in tears b cause I feel as if it’s my family being avenged, Jabulani died a long time ago, but when I saw those flames his name reappeared, he was the sun of my uncle Fana, he was bright, dedicated and he died on his way back from School.

They brought us a corpse and instead of fighting, my uncles told us never to use that short cut (we add 3km extra) to get home. Azania is our land we suffer, we die, we speak, we thrive.

#Izwe"

Daily News