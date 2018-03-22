Durban - A KwaZulu-Natal man is recovering after he fought off and apprehended a wanted criminal who broke into his daughter's bedroom in the early hours of Friday morning.

Andre van Rensburg, eManzimtoti resident, woke up after hearing his daughter screaming in her bedroom.

When he got her room, he saw a man strangling the young girl. He then sprang into action and grabbed the man. Noticing the man enter her room, the girl managed to hit him on his head with her hockey stick.

When van Rensburg arrived, he and the attacker grappled out of the girl’s room and ended up in the kitchen. It is alleged that the man grabbed a knife and managed to stab van Rensburg in chest, shoulder and grace his neck with the knife.

Van Rensburg managed to hold onto his assailant throughout the ordeal.

The family’s panic alarm had been activated and their private security company arrived at the scene minutes later.

The man was apprehended and handed over to police.

It was established that the same man had broken into two other properties hours earlier.

He is believed to be known to members of the private security company and has been in prison previously for housebreaking.

Van Rensburg told the Daily News that his daughter was recovering. He added that he needed to get stitches where he was stabbed.

Daily News