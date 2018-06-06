The KZN department of health told the SA Human Rights Commission that it would start treating patients at Addington Hospital's oncology unit on June 5, but failed to do so on Tuesday. Picture: SANDILE NDLOVU, INLSA

Durban - The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Health (DoH) had misinformed the public about the progress in resuming oncology services at Addington Hospital, the Medical Rights Advocacy Network (Meran) said.

This came after the department on May 31 released a statement on the report-back to the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) regarding oncology services in the province.

In the statement Health MEC Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo said on May 14 the department had updated the SAHRC on progress made regarding oncology services.

“We reported that currently there were two machines at Addington Hospital. One is the Varian rapid arc linear accelerator machine which has been repaired, with its software being upgraded from mid-May 2018. The first patient will be treated around the 5th of June 2018 at Addington Hospital.

“Let me inform the house that the DoH plan to make a joint media statement on this day to announce the same.”

The Daily News understands that no patient was treated on June 5.

Dhlomo added that the president of Varian was coming to South Africa and this would strengthen their working relationship with the company further.

“We also reported that the old machine has been decommissioned and disposed of, and that the department has now replaced it with a new machine, whose installation also commenced in mid-May 2018. It is expected to go live in July 2018,” Dhlomo said.

Both machines were not yet up and running.

Meran’s spokesperson, Mary de Haas, said it was “disturbing” but “not surprising” that the department had “once again” misinformed the public.

“To make matters worse, Motsoaledi told the national parliamentary portfolio committee last September that the crisis in the oncology service was because the provincial health technology services lacked capacity.

“The question is, does DrMotsoaledi know the truth, or was it withheld from him? And is he being supplied with incorrect information?” asked De Haas.

Ncumisa Mafunda, a Health Department spokesperson, said they were unable to commence with oncology treatment at Addington Hospital because of circumstances beyond its control.

“The machine that had broken down has been repaired and is ready, but the department is awaiting the go-ahead from the relevant radiation control authority to commence with the rendering of oncology services,” Mafunda said.

Fielding questions from journalists in Parliament yesterday, Motsoaledi admitted that the oncology crisis was “quite bad”.

“We don’t like what KZN has done. We incurred procurement crises.

“We bought equipment from overseas and it has been installed.

“The SAHRC will decide on who is to be held accountable for the oncology crisis in KZN,” Motsoaledi said.

Dr Imran Keeka, the DA spokesperson for health, said Dhlomo made a public announcement about the first patient to be treated in Addington.

“The radiation authority has to clear the new machine. It’s hard to trust what he says because he initially lied about the arrival of the new machine,” Keeka said.

The spokesperson for the KZN Department of Health Ncumisa Mafunda said that due to circumstances beyond its control, the department was unable to immediately commence with oncology treatment at Addington Hospital as had been scheduled.

"The department wishes to emphasise, however, that the machine that had broken down has been repaired and is ready, but the department is awaiting the go-ahead from the relevant radiation control authority to commence with the rendering of oncology services. The department will invite the Daily News to witness for itself and report on the treatment of the first patient to receive oncology treatment, once the go-ahead has been received and all logistics have been finalised. The second machine, which is brand new, is undergoing a software upgrade and related configurations and will be up and running in due course. Furthermore, oncology services are being rendered at the nearby Inkosi Albert Luthuli Central Hospital and elsewhere in the province,” she said.

Daily News