Durban - The KZN Department of Health has welcomed the Public Protector's recent report about the state of government mortuaries in the province. In a statement this week the department said the report exposed the antics of those who operate in bad faith and are intent on besmirching the good name of the department.

The department was addressing the allegations that bodies were not properly identified and that some were lying on the floors and piling up on the trolleys and trays outside mortuary fridges.

KZN MEC for Health, Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo said there was sufficient storage for human bodies; including the busiest four in KwaZulu-Natal - Gale Street, Phoenix, Pinetown and Fort Napier.

Dhlomo said even though Magwaza Maphalala (Gale Street) Mortuary is the busiest mortuary in KwaZulu- Natal, there had been no piling up of bodies as alleged.

"On occasions where the cold rooms (fridges) were not functioning, bodies were moved to Phoenix MLM because it has more capacity for body storage."

The Department denied that there is a high volume of decomposed bodies in the mortuaries.

"There are human mortal remains that get admitted in the MLM’s already in a decomposed state. There are separate storage rooms allocated for decomposed bodies."

Addressing the list of allegations, the department said all mortuary managers have a post-matric qualification in the form of a diploma, or degree from institutions of higher learning, a list of which was made available to the public protector.

The department added that it subscribed to the laws governing the performance of forensic pathology in South Africa.

While it was not ideal to keep a body stored for more than 30 days, there were many factors including police investigations and identity by the next of kin, the department said.

The department said that perhaps there was a need for a review of this section of the law, considering that in practical terms 30 days is way too little, particularly in South Africa where we have a history of a migrant labour system, which is complicated by urban migration.

Regarding issues of infrastructure, the department said they purchased three Lodox (X-ray) machines for Gale Street Mortuary, Phoenix Mortuary and Richards Bay Mortuary which has improved services.

