Durban - A 45-year-old man has been jailed for 15 years for raping his teenage niece. The Kokstad Regional Court convicted and sentenced the man this week.

He cannot be named to protect the identity of the victim who is his sister's daughter.

According to police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala on February 9, 2018, the 15-year-old victim was sleeping with her two siblings at their home in Shayamoya location in Kokstad, when she heard a knock at the door.

"The victim opened the door for her uncle who lived with them. He went straight to his bedroom and then he called her to his bedroom. He forcefully raped and instructed her to go back to sleep. He threatened her not to report the incident, however, the victim reported the incident to her mother and brother, the following day."

A case of rape was opened at Kokstad police station and assigned to the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit.

The uncle was arrested on the same day.

Daily News



