Durban – A man believed to be in his 40s was killed by a train on Tuesday afternoon near the Shakashead railway station along the north coast of KwaZulu-Natal.

Shawn Herbst, Netcare 911 spokesperson, said Netcare 911 responded to reports of a pedestrian vs train incident.

“The Netcare 911 Emergency Care practitioner arrived at the scene of the incident where a government ambulance and emergency services had already declared the male believed to be around 40-years-old as deceased,” said Herbst.

He said reports from the scene indicate that the man was knocked by the train while crossing the tracks.

He said police were on scene investigating.

Police could not be reached at the time of publication.

In February a man living in oThongathi, north of Durban, was killed by a train in Verulam on his way to work on a Friday morning.

Prem Balram, Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) spokesperson said Rusa officers were called to the scene by members of the public who had witnessed the incident.

Balram said it was confirmed that the man was on his way to work and was run over by a train while taking a shortcut. It is alleged that he had his earphones on and was listening to music and therefore did not hear the train approaching.

Daily News