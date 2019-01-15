Durban - A 46-year-old Durban man who allegedly pretended to be a hitman and threatened to kill a woman if she did not pay him was arrested by the Hawks. Morris Mdu Mkhungo was charged for extortion and appeared in the Umlazi Magistrate's Court on Monday.

His case was postponed to January 22 for a possible bail application.

He was arrested on Friday by members of the Hawks from Durban Organised Crime Investigation Unit.

According to KZN Hawks spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo Mkhungo's arrest came after an intensive investigation.

"It is alleged that Mkhungo pretended to be a hitman who was hired to kill the complainant.

"He allegedly phoned and sent various text messages to her demanding cash so that he would not carry out the hit," said Mhlongo.

He added that from preliminary investigations it was revealed that Mkhungo tried to extort money from several other victims.

