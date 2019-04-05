Primi Chetty who graduated with an LLB degree cum laude just before her 60th birthday. Picture: UKZN

Durban- At the age of 60 the CEO of Shuter and Shuter Publishers Primi Chetty is still achieving goals. This week the mother of three graduated cum laude with an LLB from UKZN.

On her decision to pursue a degree in law, Chetty said: "My son, Ravi, was studying Law at UCT so I decided it would be cool for me to also study and thus create topics of mutual interest and conversation with him."

She described the four-year experience as "phenomenal."

"Especially the interaction on campus with young people, all of whom became my children in the absence of my own."

As a businesswoman, Chetty said the part-time programme was perfectly structured and the law degree helped enhance her business knowledge.

Chetty will serve her articles at her husband Kooben's law firm in Pietermaritzburg.

The couple have three children, Ravi; Maya, a paediatrician living and working in Germany and Prayanka, a third-year medical student at the University of Debrecen in Hungary.

"My husband and I met when he was studying Law and I was doing my BCom at the then University of Natal in Pietermaritzburg. Those were, to an extent, the best of times because we were studying and the worst of times because many students did not want us to be there due to our race,’ said Chetty.

"We were active in student protests then, primarily against the apartheid government and the struggle to free Madiba," she adds.

With the motto: “You are never too old to accomplish anything you set your mind to”, as her driving force, Chetty’s plans include serving her articles after spending much-needed quality time with her family, especially her 88-year-old mother and her 92-year-old father as well as Golden Retrievers Blu and Bailey!

(Additional information by UKZN)

Daily News



