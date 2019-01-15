Durban - Two teenagers who requested a ride from an e-hailing taxi driver and then allegedly hijacked him appeared in the Ntuzuma Magistrate's Court. The suspects aged 16 and 18 faces charges of carjacking and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

The case was remanded until January 21 and they were remanded in custody.

According to KZN police the alleged incident took place on January 13 at 20:25pm.

"An e-hailing taxi driver received a request trip from Musa Dladla to Inanda area.

"He proceeded to the mentioned place where he noticed two males who flagged him down. The driver picked them up as they requested him to do so. One passenger sat in the front seat while the second passenger sat at the back seat.

"While he was driving to Inanda, he was allegedly pointed with a firearm by the suspect who was at the back and was ordered to drive them to Lindelani area and not to Inanda as they requested.

"As they were driving towards Lindelani, the driver saw a police patrol van who stopped them. The driver informed the police officers of what happened and the officers searched the suspects."

Mbele said police found a firearm on one of the suspects and four rounds of ammunition on the other suspect.

Daily News