Durban - A Pietermaritzburg woman has been confined to her home for almost two years because of her medical condition.

The 66-year-old woman, who has a prolapsed bladder, will have to wait seven years to see a urologist who will then determine if she is fit for surgery to repair her bladder.

According to the woman’s son, who did not want his mother or himself to be named for fear of victimisation, said she began suffering with bladder-related issues last year.

“At the time, my mother was administered medication, but this had adverse side effects. She is a pensioner and we kept telling the doctors to prescribe other medication.”

The son said the medication was meant to help strengthen his mother’s bladder.

The woman, who was being treated at the Northdale Hospital in Pietermaritzburg, was then referred to Grey’s Hospital, also in the city.

“When we took my mother to Grey’s, we were told there was only one urologist at the hospital and my mother was told to come back in 2024. I was in absolute shock.

“It is absolutely shocking that we were treated this way. My mother, who is in constant pain and cannot control her bladder, has to wait seven years to see a doctor. Staff said the Department of Health refused to hire more specialists,” he said.

According to the son, hospital staff told them there was nothing more they could tell him.

Since her medical condition began, the woman has been unable to live a normal life.

Her son said she could not leave the house because she could not control her bladder.

Dr Imraan Keeka, the DA’s provincial health spokesperson, said the family’s ordeal was yet another sign of the province’s ailing health system.

“Urology, just like oncology and radiology, has collapsed,” he said.

Keeka claimed Grey’s Hospital previously had four consultant urologists, but three had resigned.

“There is only one urologist to manage all patients in the north of KwaZulu-Natal. It is utterly unacceptable that a patient has to wait until 2024 for her appointment.

“While the Health MEC and his department have previously argued that there are seven urologists in KZN, they did not admit that five of these specialists were part-time doctors.

“The province is no longer accredited to provide training in urology and other specialities, which is a slap in the face of a once world-class training programme ruined under the leadership of a failed Health MEC,” Keeka said.

He said the health situation in KZN was becoming more desperate and called for Premier Willies Mchunu to hold the MEC to account for the department’s failures.

According to Ncumisa Mafunda, provincial health spokesperson, urology is a scarce skill and there is a countrywide shortage of urologists.

“In a bid to mitigate the impact of this, the University of KwaZulu-Natal - which is a strategic partner of the department’s - held interviews for a urology department head last week.

“The filling of this post will spearhead the plans to modernise the urology department and also facilitate the training of more local urologists,” she said.

Mafunda said the department was unable to comment on the allegations made by the woman’s son.

However, as per standard procedure, patients who require urology services are directed to health facilities where this service is offered.

“There is currently a long list of people with various ailments needing access to urology services.

“These patients are triaged and then prioritised for treatment or surgery according to the urgency of their health needs rather than their age,” she said.

