Durban - A 36-year-old man who allegedly kidnapped and murdered a man he believed stole a motor vehicle is due to appear in the Ladysmith Magistrate's Court this week. According to police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala on January 26 a 20-year-old man was kidnapped from the Steadville area in Ladysmith by seven men who had accused him of stealing a motor vehicle.

"The community came to victim's assistance after hearing his appeals for assistance as he was being assaulted by the suspects.

"One of the suspects was apprehended by the community. Gunshots were fired to scare the community and suspects escaped with victim. "

The incident was reported to Ladysmith SAPS the same day.

Gwala said police worked around the clock and on Tuesday the Police Search and Rescue Unit recovered the deceased's body from Klip River.

"He sustained several gunshot wounds and had been severely assaulted."

A suspect has since been arrested by Ladysmith detectives who are investigating a case of murder.

"Communities have been warned in the past to guard against acts of vigilantism, no matter how angry they may be. Police have also on numerous occasions appealed to communities to report all known criminals to police and allow police to investigate and arrest them."

Anyone who has knowledge of the whereabouts of the outstanding suspects are urged to contact the Investigating Officer, Constable BX Zwane on 036 638 3330/082 411 7070 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

