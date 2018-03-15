Durban - Land expropriation without compensation will help solve Durban's burial space crisis, eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede said.

Addressing the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL Rights Commission) in Durban on Thursday, Gumede said she hoped the "land question" would avert the city running out of burial space.

“We believe that expropriation of land without compensation will assist us in addressing these challenges of gravesites in the near future," Gumede said in a statement issued by her office.

The city had in the meanwhile, the statement said, identified three tracts of land in the city which they hope will alleviate their burial space crisis for the next 50 years.

According to the statement, the city had set aside approximately R216 million to procure three sites to be used for cemetery space.

In January this year, this city warned that it could run out of burial space within five months as many residents continued to opt for burial instead of cremation.

"The municipality has identified suitable land in Vulamehlo, Cato Ridge and Hammarsdale for cemetery space and it is envisaged that with their capacity, the sites will last for at least 50 years before they fill up. Two sites have been identified for crematoria in Phoenix and Umkhomazi," the statement said.

Gumede said the shortage of burial space in eThekwini was a serious challenge.

"Migration to the city from rural areas and outside the country is increasing. This migration has led to overcrowding in urban areas,” she said.

Gumede said the city was aware and respected the religious and cultural beliefs of residents who do not believe in alternative burial methods and this was the reason that the municipality was trying its best to identify suitable land that could be used for cemeteries.

According to the city, of the 65 existing cemeteries within the municipal area, 54 had already reached their capacity.

The hearing was postponed until April 27.

