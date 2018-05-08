Durban - A Land Rover crashed into an embankment and overturned when the man travelling in it tried to avoid a cow at the King Shaka International Airport intersection.

The man was left injured while travelling home after visiting his wife at a local hospital on Tuesday night.

Prem Balram, Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa), said they responded to the scene of the incident.

“While travelling on the south-bound lane of the R102 he attempted to avoid a cow when his Land Rover crashed into an embankment and overturned. The driver sustained minor injuries and did not require medical attention at the scene. The cow was not injured,” Balram said.

He said the R102 between King Shaka International Airport and the Canelands intersection is notorious for accidents involving cows.

A Land Rover crashed into an embankment and overturned when the man travelling in it tried to avoid a cow at the King Shaka International Airport intersection. Picture: Reaction Unit South Africa

Last month, Rusa responded to a scene after a driver was killed and two people were left injured when the bakkie they were travelling in knocked a cow on the south bound lane of the R102 between Canelands and King Shaka International Airport intersection.

“The driver suffered life threatening injuries and died on scene while his wife was seriously injured. A second passenger was also injured. Medics from the Provincial Ambulance Service as well as a private ambulance service stabilised the injured on scene before transporting them to hospital,” he said.

He said several cows have also been killed after being run over on the busy stretch of road. The owners of the cows or the herdsmen in all cases could not be located at the time of the accidents.

Police said King Shaka police have no knowledge of the incident.

Daily News