Durban - Political analysts are expecting a battle if the constitution is amended to allow for land to be redistributed without compensation.

Analysts said the motion to expropriate land without compensation was a hastily made decision by political parties who failed to discuss the matter before taking it to Parliament.

Now, some politicians who supported the motion have emerged with a cautious approach, but analysts say it’s now too late.

IFP leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi this week said although he supported the motion, he was opposed to the aspect of the policy which stated that the government could seize land owned by white farmers without compensation.

Speaking at a Human Rights Day celebration in uMlazi, south of Durban, he warned South Africans not to support the policy as it would chase away investors and drive people to a worse form of poverty.

“The parties have supported this motion in Parliament, but when it comes to the implementation of it, we are going to see parties differ like east from west,” said political analyst Thabani Khumalo.

Khumalo said the demo- cratic government had a right to redistribute land, but questions arose as to how it would do so.

He believed section 25 of the constitution was clear and offered the “most appropriate way to handle land distribution”.

Section 25 states that “no one may be deprived of property except in terms of general law application, and no law may permit arbitrary deprivation of property” and that “property may be expropriated only in terms of law of general application (a) for a public purpose or in the public interest; and (b) subject to compensation, the amount of which and the time and manner of payment of which have either been agreed to by those affected or decided or approved by a court”.

Section 25 also says: “The state must take reasonable legislative and other measures, within its available resources, to foster conditions which enable citizens to gain access to land on an equitable basis.”

Political analyst Ralph Mathekga believes a constitutional battle will emerge as people do not agree with the “without compensation” aspect of the motion.

Since the motion that was passed includes “without compensation”, Mathekga said we could expect people to take the matter to the Constitutional Court.

“They made a mess of it already. Parties should have first consulted and framed this motion before taking it to Parliament.

“It seems like the EFF brought this to Parliament and everyone made a decision on the spot, and that is no basis to decide on something so huge. Now they are trying to be cautious,” Mathekga said.

He said he felt that the damage had been done and people had already picked sides. “The train has already left the station,” he said.

Khumalo said the issue of land was not a new one; “now they are using popular terms to touch the emotions of people”.

“They are just using this willy-nilly to get votes, and I wonder what they will do about this if they are elected into power. This entire issue raises more questions than answers, and now some politicians are being careful in what they say,” Khumalo said.

In February, the EFF’s motion for the amendment of the constitution to allow expropriation without compensation received overwhelming support, with 83 MPs voting against it while 241 voted in favour of the motion.

The EFF motion, with an ANC amendment, was supported by the majority of MPs and paved the way for a review of the constitution.

The DA which said there was no need for the amendment of the constitution as the slow process of land redistribution was a result of the ANC-led government’s failure over the past 25 years did not support the motion. Neither did Cope the African Christian Democratic Party and the Freedom Front Plus.

