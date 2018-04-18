Leaked media reports about eThekwini Municipality’s supply chain management and investigations into companies could land the city with lawsuits, Krish Kumar, deputy city manager of finance has said. ANA PICS

Durban - Leaked media reports about eThekwini Municipality’s supply chain management and investigations into companies could land the city with lawsuits, Krish Kumar, deputy city manager of finance has said.

A stern warning was also issued to those who leaked reports to the media while they were “not in the position” to speak to the media.

Kumar provided clarity around companies being investigated by the City and those that were blacklisted.

Speaking at the City’s executive committee (exco) meeting this week, Kumar said: “I want to put it on record, given the number of recent media articles regarding supply chain management processes and the blacklisting of companies.The city’s legal and compliance unit has said that if a company has not officially been blacklisted, the city cannot stop doing work with that service provider.”

Kumar said the City’s Bid Adjudication Committee (BAC) had approval processes they followed, and emphasised that the BAC and the Blacklisting Committee were independent. He said their independence must be respected.

Reports from the City’s Integrity and Investigations Unit (CIIU) carried recommendations for appropriate action to be taken by the relevant committee, he added.

“We have to follow due legal processes when it comes to the blacklisting of companies. If we don’t follow processes we will be held liable. Some companies consider legal action against the city because of these decisions and media reports,” Kumar said.

He gave an example where a company had taken up the issue after they were found to be blacklisted, but on further investigation it was found it was not the appropriate action.

“If it comes to me (for payment) and a company has been blacklisted but work has been done, we have to pay them.

“The only time we don’t pay is if Sars intervenes. There is no time frame to complete an investigation against a company, and therefore if the company had tendered for a certain bid, then we can’t deny the company that work,” Kumar said.

Last month, The Mercury, the Daily News’ sister paper, reported on how a R90m tender for the manufacturing and supply of orange bags was awarded to a company despite the company being ineligible for the award as it lacked the capacity to deliver on this contract.

The damning information against the company, according to The Mercury, was in a forensic investigation report resulting from a probe commissioned by the municipality.

The report lifted the lid on irregularities in the awarding of the tender, as investigators found supply chain management policies were flouted, resulting in the tender being awarded to the company.

Earlier this month, News24 reported that an electrical company was claiming R30m from the city after it was “blacklisted” from tenders, at the behest of an alleged “crooked official”.

Mayor Zandile Gumede warned that reports, particularly from CIIU, should not be leaked to the media while action was still being taken against implicated officials.

“The credibility of a report becomes an issue if it is leaked to the media while it is still dealt with internally.

“Those not mandated to speak to the media must refrain from doing so, as they often contradict each other and this affects the City's credibility."

