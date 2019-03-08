OPINION - With reference to the article “DA member allegedly asked to prove race” (March 5), I am greatly disturbed at certain insidious developments in the DA, especially regarding the selection of candidates for the national and provincial parliaments. It cannot be denied that nepotism and jobs for pals, especially in eThekwini, are rife in the DA.

There are numerous cases in the different tiers of government where husbands and wives, fathers and sons have been elected. In the eThekwini council, many of the DA councillors are related in some way.

The DA has been one of the chief protagonists on the issue of merit, with the race card being taboo for the elections in May.

The excuse given by the DA’s national spokesperson, Solly Malatsi, that they want to have a fair distribution of the different races on its election list, is actually a contradiction of their much vaunted policy of meritocracy.

Why was the race card used in questioning Hannah Winckler, since merit among other qualities, and not race, was to be considered as the criteria to be used in selecting candidates? The whole episode of selection seems to be engineered by the decision-makers in the DA to ensure that their relatives and friends are taken care of.

So while the DA might want to be perceived as a party that believes in merit, accountability and transparency, its internal working reveals another story when it comes to appointing people as public representatives, and principles are discarded. The electorate must not be bamboozled by DA slogans like equality, fairness and opportunities.

Daily News