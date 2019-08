Picture: Twitter



To celebrate Women's Day, many people made their way to the Times Square Sun Arena in Pretoria where Zozibini Tunzi was crowned Miss SA 2019.

Celebrities and A-listers who attended this significant event put their best foot forward, arriving on the red carpet dressed in stylish garb. From what we've witnessed, these are some of our best dressed.





