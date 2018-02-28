Suspects inside the centre where an ATM was bombed and cash taken in Newcastle on Wednesday. PICTURE : SUPPLIED

Durban - Two gang members were shot dead and two more arrested following a brazen ATM bombing in Madadeni, Newcastle, on Wednesday evening. Two bystanders were also shot during the exchange of gunfire between the fleeing criminals and police. Voice messages were sent via crime groups, urgently requesting for back up to assist the officers who were being shot at.





According to a police source, the gang managed to get into the a shopping centre and blow up an ATM. They further made off with an undisclosed amount of money during the robbery.





“Officers chased the suspects through Utrecht Road and were joined by another team of policemen. The chase continued to come under fire from the suspects. At about 1am, a team from various SAPS units surrounded a dwelling in Danhauser where they believed the suspects were hiding. Again, officers came under fire and they shot back. Two gang members were killed while two more were arrested,” the source said.





Police recovered a R5 rifle, an AK47, a 9mm pistol and 20 rounds of ammunition. Cash, believed to have been taken during the bombing, was also recovered. No officers were injured during the attack.

The robbery comes days after a security guard was killed and his partner wounded during an attempted robbery in Osiziweni, Newcastle.

The deceased sustained 11 gunshot wounds and was declared dead at the scene. His partner was rushed to hospital in a critical condition.

A KwaZulu-Natal Police media spokesperson had not yet responded to questions from the Daily News.

Daily News