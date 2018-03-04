A woman was injured after her car crashed through a wall and landed on a carport in Verulam at the weekend. PICTURE : RUSA

Durban - A woman is recovering in hospital after she was injured when her car veered through a fence and crash landed on a carport in Verulam at the weekend.

The woman was driving along Sunlark Drive on Sunday morning when her car brakes allegedly failed. Her VW Polo then careened through a boundary wall, overturned and landed on a carport in one of the properties.

Prem Balram of Reaction Unit SA, said their officers were alerted to the incident and attended to the scene.

“The carport collapsed due to the excessive weight and damaged two vehicles that were parked underneath. The driver was treated for her injuries on scene before being transported to hospital,” she said.

Meanwhile, 12 people were injured in a taxi crash in the M1 near Marianhill on Monday morning. Garrith Jamieson of Rescue Care, said the patients were treated and stabilised at the scene before being taken to hospital for further care.

Daily News