Durban - In just under a year, a group of five young township women have seen their dreams of owning their own bakery business come alive with the assistance of eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede. From humble beginnings of baking mouth-watering cakes and scones from their parents’ kitchen, the aspiring businesswomen now have their own fully-fledged bakery facility.

Named Vuka Uyibambe, loosely translated to “Rise up”, the five women took ownership of the state-of-the-art bakery this week.

The facility is located at KwaMashu’s M-Section in Shongololo Road.

The bakery includes two measure scales, a mixer, dough warmer, oven, bread slicer and a stand. The bakery machine is able to produce wedding cakes, pizza and about 1000 loaves of bread at a time.

Addressing the community during the official handover, Mayor Gumede said the bakery programme is an empowerment initiative aimed at delivering the objectives of the Radical Economic Transformation Framework which she launched in 2017.

“These objectives include prioritising support to emerging businesses, youth and women-owned enterprises as well as previously disadvantaged businesses,” she said.

She said this ground-breaking businesses model will play a massive role in boosting township economy and in creating jobs opportunities.

“The same initiative will be taken to other regions and a budget has been set aside for this.”

Within the fenced bakery premises, Mayor Gumede said the City will soon install an internet café for local youth. The remaining space is earmarked for other business activities such as a salon or for fast foods outlet.

The young women’s business journey began in 2015 and it took a turn for the better in August last year during the North Regional Business Fair at Bridge City Mall.

This is where one of the woman bravely approached Mayor Gumede for assistance. Wooed by their tenacity and business zeal, the Mayor delegated officials and councillors to make their dream a reality.

Ntombi Sibiya of Vuka Uyibambe thanked the Municipality for heeding their pleas. “Our goal is to supply neighbouring townships and bigger supermarkets. We are determined to make our business a success, which will subsequently ensure job creation for other youth in the area. The City will never regret sponsoring us, that’s a promise.”

Daily News