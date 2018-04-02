Nick Evans and some of the residents of Inanda with the black Mamba. Picture by Nick Evans

Durban- An elusive black mamba caused a home owner in the rural area of Inanda Valley outside of Durban to tear down his shack in an attempt to catch the snake that wondered in.

Nick Evans, of KwaZulu-Natal Amphibian and Reptile Conservation, said he received a call from fellow snake enthusiast Craig Smith informing him of the situation in Inanda valley.

"The residents had taken down the entire tin shack to find this snake, and it looked like they had burnt some of it, and were about to do more damage until myself and Keith Botha arrived. The frightened mamba was curled up in a cardboard box, and didn't really resist much. Maybe, for once, a mamba knew I was there to help! Wishful thinking, it was probably dying of heat exhaustion," Evans a well known snake catcher explained.

The home in Inanda which was taken apart to find the Black Mamba snake. Picture Nick Evans

Before he caught the Mamba he was not so lucky at a previous call out in uMbumbulu on the KwaZulu Natal South Coast. A large mamba had been seen going into a large heap of large concrete slabs, most being way too big to move.

Keith Botha and Evans put in a solid effort, but without reward.

"We never managed to find the snake, and I do worry about it's safety (of course safety of the people is a concern too), but the promised they would call if they see it again, or any snake they need help with. They had killed a mamba in a house a few weeks ago. I'm on a mission to educate these communities, and let them know help is at hand!" Evans said.

Daily News