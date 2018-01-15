Durban - After two inconclusive toxicology tests, the family of slain former ANC Youth League secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa say they were losing hope of ever finding out the cause of his death.

Testifying at the Moerane Commission of Inquiry investigating political killings in KwaZulu-Natal, Sindiso’s cousin, Lwazi Magaqa, said the family believed Magaqa had been poisoned.

“He was shot from the knees down; it still doesn’t make sense that he had stomach ache and died two days later. The wounds were on his legs, not his torso or his body, so we suspect ­poisoning,” said Lwazi.

Sindiso, a councillor and executive committee member at the uMzimkhulu Municipality, was shot in July last year with two other ANC councillors, Nontsikelelo Mafa and Jabu Msiya, after a community meeting. He died in hospital in September. Mafa and Msiya survived and testified at the inquiry last year.

Lwazi said Sindiso was recovering and was due to begin physiotherapy at the time of his death.

He said Sindiso was under 24-hour police guard at the Chief Albert Luthuli Hospital, but added that this did not rule out foul play.

“Nobody, apart from the family, was allowed to see him, and we saw him under strict regulations,” he said.

Lwazi said the family was dealt another blow when two toxicology reports came back inconclusive.

“The first toxicology test had been conducted in Durban, and the second in Pretoria,” he said.

Lwazi said the family believed Sindiso had been killed for being vocal about “corruption and mismanagement of public funds in the multimillion-rand upgrades to the uMzimkhulu Memorial Hall”.

“He never mentioned regional politics posing a ­danger to his life, but after PR councillor Mduduzi Tshibase and the municipal speaker, Khaya Thobela, were killed, Sindiso told the family that he knew he was next,” he said.

Asked about the suspect killed during an attempted cash-in-transit heist who the Hawks believed had been linked to the murder of Magaqa, Lwazi said the family was confused about how the police knew that the person was linked to the murder.

He said the family was struggling to cope financially, as Sindiso was the sole breadwinner.

Echoing the words of many witnesses before him, Lwazi said the family did not believe the police were investigating the case with the necessary speed, diligence or transparency.

Hawks spokesperson Brig­adier Hangwani Mulaudzi did not respond to questions on Monday.

Major-General Victoria ­Mekute, who was present at the hearings, told ANA she would “follow up” to see why the ­toxicology report had not yet been released.

Advocate Mthoko Ngcobo, the legal representative for the SAPS, told the commission his client would provide a response to all of Lwazi’s allegations as part of SAPS testimony when they appeared before the ­commission.

