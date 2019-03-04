Durban - An elderly man charged for the murder and attempted murder of two females is expected to appear in the Empangeni Magistrate's Court today. According to KZN police it is alleged that the 65-year-old suspect took two females from a restaurant to his house at a local farm.

"It is alleged that an argument ensued between them when they wanted to leave and the male allegedly took out a shotgun and fired shots at them.

"One female was fatally shot and the other survived. The male allegedly wrapped the body and took the body into his vehicle, leaving the victim to clean up," said Colonel Thembeka Mbele.

Mbele said the victim managed to escape and reported the incident to the police.

"Police followed up on the suspect, when spotted he fired several gunshots at the police. Police retaliated but no injuries were sustained. A body was found wrapped with a plastic bag at Emangweni area."

The suspect was arrested and charged accordingly.

Daily News