Police show some of the cellphones that were being stolen by a 20 year old man. Picture :SAPS

Durban - A 20-year-old man was caught red-handed while breaking into business premises in Ladysmith.

According to police, the man was caught by Ladysmith visible policing with nine bags which had more than 500 cellphones valued at about R80 000. Police said the man would be appearing in court soon.

In another incident, a former police officer was sentenced to 15 years for corruption at the Ezakheni Regional Court. Simon Mvelase,33, was given the sentence last week at the court.

Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo, spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) in KwaZulu-Natal , said Mvelase had made a series of appearances before his sentencing.

“In the course of August 2016, Constable Mvelase was an investigating officer in a theft case which happened at Van Reenens area. He demanded R21 000.00 from the accused’s girlfriend in order not to oppose bail. The matter was reported to the Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation Unit and an undercover operation was conducted, resulting in his arrest,” Mhlongo said.

In a separate incident, Nsuze two men appeared at the Nsuze regional court for murder. Colonel Thembeka Mbhele, KZN Saps spokesperson said Sandile Goge, 44, and Msawenkosi Mtshali, 38, were accused of killing, Mthokozisi Dladla, 28.

“It is alleged that Dladla has been accused by the local community for committing crime in the Dalibho and Sabamba areas. When the local elderly, Mali Ngubane, 73, was found dead at his homestead in Sabamba area earlier last month with head injuries, Dladla was allegedly accused of the murder. It is alleged that the accused confronted Dladla when they brutally assaulted him. He died enroute to hospital,” Mbhele said.

She said the two men were remanded in custody for bail application which would happen later this week.

Daily News