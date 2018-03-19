Durban - A man drowned at a holiday apartment in uMhlanga Rocks, Durban, during a team building event with his co-workers on Saturday night.

Shawn Herbst, Netcare 911 spokesperson, said Netcare 911 responded to reports of a drowning at a holiday apartment in Lagoon Drive.

“Reports from the scene indicate that a 33-year-old male was with co-workers at the time who were all staying at the resort as part of a team building event had drowned in the resorts pool, he was found unconscious by a co-worker who pulled him out the water, when paramedics arrived CPR was initiated but the man unfortunately demised and was declared deceased on the scene,” said Herbst.

He said police were on scene and are investigation.

In another incident, Netcare 911 responded to reports of another drowning at a beach between Winklespruit and Warner Beach.

“Reports from the scene indicate that a 16-year-old male had gotten into difficulty while swimming at a beach not under lifeguard supervision, however lifeguards had fortunately been informed and were able to successfully rescue the man who had been submerged for an unknown amount of time. On arrival Paramedics were guided to a lifeguard station where the patient was been kept,” he said.

He said the teenager was assessed on scene by paramedics and his parents chose to transport him to the hospital.

Police could not be reached at the time of publication.

Daily News