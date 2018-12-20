Durban - A man is due in court for allegedly reporting a false case of hijacking, police said. According to police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele police received a report of a carjacking which occurred at Mahes Road, Isipingo, on December 18.

"The complainant alleged he was requested by a woman through an e-hailing app to transport her to Malaba Hills. He said after dropping the woman off two unknown armed men appeared from nowhere and jumped inside the vehicle. He drove and stopped at Platt Drive where he managed to escape. A case of carjacking was registered at Isipingo SAPS."

After opening the case, the driver disappeared and returned with the vehicle stating that he found it where he had escaped.

"An intensive investigation was conducted by the police and it revealed that the driver lied under oath to cover up the fact that he had used up the fares he had collected. The 22-year-old suspect was placed under arrest for defeating the ends of justice," said Mbele.

He is expected to appear in the Durban Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

Daily News