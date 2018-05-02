Durban - The body of an unidentified man was found floating near the Durban Harbour mouth entrance on Tuesday.

Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane, KwaZulu Natal police spokesperson, said the man was reported missing on Friday in the South Beach area. Zwane could not confirm social media reports that the man had jumped off a pier along the Durban beachfront.

Zwane said the family of the deceased still have to identify the body at the state mortuary.

"An inquest was opened at the Point police station after a body of a 27-year-old man was found floating yesterday in the sea," he said.

Andre Fletcher, NSRI Durban deputy station commander, said that around midday NSRI Durban duty crew were alerted by the Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) requesting for assistance from Police Search and Rescue. Fletcher said police received a report that a body was floating in the water a nautical mile from the Port of Durban Port entrance.

"The sea rescue craft Megan II was launched accompanied by Police Search and Rescue officers. On arrival on the scene, the body of an adult male was recovered onto our sea rescue craft by Police divers and the body has been brought to our sea rescue base and taken into the care of the Forensic Pathology Services," Fletcher said.

In a separate incident involving the valiant efforts of the NSRI Quentin Power, NSRI Ballito station commander, said a fisherman on a jet-ski reported that his motor was fouled by a rope off-shore of the Umhali river mouth, north of Durban on Tuesday.

"It appears that rope floating in the water had fouled his jet-ski Surf Rider's impeller. Two surfers had paddled out to the fisherman on his jet-ski and they stood by the man until our arrival on the scene,"Power said.

The NSRI sea rescue craft Remax Rescuer and jet-ski SRU Rescue 1 were launched and on arrival found the fisherman safe. Power said the rope tightly had fouled the jet-ski's impeller causing motor mechanical failure. The jet ski was towed to shore aboard the SRU Rescue 1 negotiating sandbanks exposed by the Spring low tide.

Daily News