Durban - A 29-year-old man was sentenced to a total of 33 years for shooting at police officers pursuing him for armed robbery.

Police spokesperson Thembeka Mbhele, said Mnqobi Shozi was arrested in Inanda in 2016 and charged with attempted murder, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

“On 6 October 2016 Inanda Crime Prevention members were conducting their operations in the area when they followed up information about two men who were allegedly robbing people with firearms at Congo area, Inanda. The members proceeded to that area where they spotted the men fitting the same description given to them,” said Mbhele.

She said when members approached the two men Shozi and his accomplice opened fire on officers.

Police responded wounding Shozi in the leg. The second man managed to flee and is still on the run, Mbhele said.

“The injured accused was found in possession of two unlicensed firearms and ammunition,” she said.

Last week at the Nuzuma Magistrates Court, Shozi was sentenced to 10 years for two counts of attempted murder, 10 years for unlicensed 9mm pistol and three years for possession of unlicensed ammunition.

KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa said: “This will serve as a warning to other criminals who attempted to shoot at the police when our members are performing their duties. We cannot tolerate those criminals who shoot at our members and our members will defend themselves if their lives are in danger,” he said.

