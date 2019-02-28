Durban - A man who allegedly set a couple's home on fire and shot the husband dead appeared in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate's Court today. The 28-year-old suspect who faces charges of murder, attempted murder, arson, possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition was arrested on Wednesday morning.

According to KZN police the couple had been asleep at their home in Swapo, Copesville on February 19 at around midnight, when they were awoken by several gunshots.

"They went to investigate and realised that their house was on fire and they were being attacked," said police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele.

Mbele said the wife, 22, managed to hide in the corner and her husband was shot while trying to escape.

"When the gunfire ceased the wife proceeded to the neighbours to get help. On her return she found her husband lying down dead. The neighbours managed to pull the deceased, 32, out of the burning house and managed to extinguish the fire."

The suspect was arrested by Mountain Rise Detectives, Serious and Violence Crimes Unit and the Pietermaritzburg K9 Unit in the Mattison area.

Daily News