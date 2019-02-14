Durban - A 46-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a 14-month-old baby boy. KZN police said the man appeared in the Pinetown Magistrate's Court this week.

He has also been charged for attempted murder for allegedly trying to stab the toddler's mother.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the suspect was remanded in custody for mental observation.

Mbele said the incident took place on February 11.

"The baby boy was sleeping in his room at Indundumo in Clermont while his mother was busy outside the home doing her laundry. The mother heard her child crying hysterically and went to investigate. She was shocked to find the suspect who is a relative, stabbing her little baby.

"She attempted to stop the suspect but he became more violent and stabbed her on her thigh. Both victims were rushed to hospital however the baby later succumbed to his injuries. The suspect was arrested at the scene by KwaDabeka police for murder and attempted murder."

The case was adjourned to February 19.

