Sandile Biyela is said to have been electrocuted by an illegal electricity connection while running from the metro police. File picture: Gareth Smit/Independent Media

Durban - A land invasion protest claimed another life last week when metro police opened fire with rubber bullets to disperse protesters who had blockaded the N2 near the Spaghetti Junction.

Sandile Biyela, a Solomon Mahlangu informal settlement resident, is said to have been electrocuted by an illegal electricity connection while running from the metro police.

Shack dweller’s movement Abahlali baseMjondolo questioned the manner in which Biyela’s body was handled by the police.

Abahlali is said to have been barricading the road, demanding houses, when metro police shot rubber bullets and tear gas to disperse them.

The organisation on Sunday said the anti-land invasion unit had been illegally and violently demolishing people’s homes in the past months.

“The municipality sent armed men, security guards and police officers, to attack the people.

“The government has his (Biyela’s) body and we don’t yet have the results of the autopsy. But we know for sure that he died while trying to escape police officers firing live ammunition,” said the organisation.

Phumlani Magali, Abahlali spokesperson, said the manner in which Biyela’s body was handled was baffling.

“The police wanted the body moved away immediately. When the family got to the scene, it was already in a body bag. It was lying face down and that’s how they (family) viewed their son,” Magali said.

Senior Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad, metro police spokesperson, said Biyela was electrocuted by the illegal connection cables in the area.

“These people have been building shacks illegally and when these are demolished, they then take to the roads. When they blockade roads motorists phone in and complain and we are obliged to keep law and order,” Sewpersad said.

The SAPS’s Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said a 34-year-old man was electrocuted near the Nsimbini informal settlement.

An inquest docket was lodged by Cato Manor police.

Daily News