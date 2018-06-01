Durban - A man was shot dead and another wounded in a drive-by shooting in Verulam, north of Durban, on Friday.

According to a private security company, Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa), the victims were in a car on Neptune Drive when they were shot at by the occupants of a passing vehicle.

"At approximately 6.12am members of Reaction Unit South Africa were called out to the scene after receiving multiple calls from the public reporting shots being fired in the area," spokesperson Prem Balram said.

"Upon arrival, it was established that a family of five, which included two females, were on their way to work in Umhlanga when the occupants of a white Fiat Uno pulled up next to their Mazda 3 and opened fire on them. The driver was shot in the leg while the front seat passenger was shot in the head. The victims sped off and stopped at a general dealer for assistance. The two injured men were rushed to a private hospital. On arrival one of the men was pronounced dead while the second victim is being treated for a gunshot wound to his leg," Balram said.

The motive for the shooting was not known.

Police were on the scene and an investigation was launched to trace the shooters.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said charges of murder and attempted murder were being investigated by Verulam SAPS.

Daily News