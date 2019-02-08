Durban - A man who had been fetching children from a school in Isenembe was shot dead in the parking lot on Friday afternoon. According to Paul Herbst of IPSS Medical Rescue, the scene is still active at Isnembe Secondary School.

Herbst said the man, believed to be in his 50s, had been shot execution style and his firearm taken during the attack.

"It appears he was here to pick up some school children and while in the parking lot, he was shot in his head. He had a firearm on him which was taken by the suspects," said Herbst.

Herbst said the school hadn't closed by then and the man was shot while standing outside his vehicle.

He said no one else sustained any injuries.

SAPS are currently on the scene.

The motive for the attack is unknown at this stage.

This is a developing story.

There will be updates to follow.

Daily News