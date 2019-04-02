UKZN graduate Seluleko Ngcobo explored why Durban's young mothers and fathers were becoming young parents. Picture: Supplied

Durban - The lack of proper sex education in homes and schools is a significant cause of early childbearing. That was what University of KwaZulu-Natal masters graduate Seluleko Ngcobo found during his postgraduate studies in Population Studies. For his efforts, Ngcobo excelled and was conferred with a Cum Laude pass.

His research investigated early childbearing from the perspectives of young mothers and fathers in Durban, many of whom are still studying.

"Early childbearing continues to be a matter of concern around the world, especially in developing nations. Life goals and the future of young people is threatened by early parenting," said Ngcobo.

"The negative outcomes of early parenting impact young parents’ ability to further their studies," explained Ngcobo.

"Excluding fathers defeats the purpose as they are an integral part of early childbearing."

He said that although lack of access to contraception was an issue he found that National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) funding was also used to support young parents and their children.

"This means that NSFAS played a vital role in supporting young parents to further their studies despite the problems they experience," said Ngcobo.

He chose this topic as he sees himself as a social worker at heart and aims to address the problems he has witnessed in communities that require interventions from different perspectives.

"I believe that with further research, functional interventions can be devised to curb unwanted early childbearing."

Ngcobo added that youth-friendly and youth-driven awareness and education could assist in this regard.

He paid tribute to his friends and family for their support as well as supervisor Professor Pranitha Maharaj. Ngcobo plans to become part of the academic fraternity in the future and is pursuing his PhD.

