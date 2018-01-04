Durban - It is exciting times for two Maritzburg College pupils who were the only matric pupils from their school to obtain eight distinctions each in the 2017 National Senior Certificate exams.

Pervaan Pillay, 18, obtained distinctions in English, Afrikaans, maths, life orientation, geography, information technology, life sciences and physical science.

James Thomson, 18, obtained distinctions in life orientation, maths, Afrikaans, English, information technology and physical science, engineering graphics and design, and geography.

Pervaan said he owed his eight distinctions to dedication and self-control.

“To achieve good grades you have to lead a balanced lifestyle and be very dedicated. My parents also played a huge role in my achievement. They have been supportive since I started going to school,” he said.

An only child, Pervaan said he was not involved in study groups and preferred studying alone.

“I concentrate better when I’m alone. Confidence in my ability has been my strongest point. To those who will be doing matric this year, prioritise. Know when to work and when to play,” he advised.

The soft-spoken young man will study chemical engineering at the University of Pretoria.

James agreed with Pervaan’s advice and also warned the matric class of 2018 against leaving schoolwork until exam time.

“That’s how I achieved these results. Don’t procrastinate. Instead, work from the beginning of the year - understand the concepts and find time to play. Then, during exam time you will be revising the work you have done during the course of the year,” James said.

He said he played sport as a way to relax. He will be studying computer engineering, also at the University of Pretoria.

Daily News