Durban - As matric pupils receive their results on Friday, parents should be on the lookout for signs of depression from those who did not perform well in their final exams, advised Adeshini Naicker, the operations manager at Childline KZN.

“Parents need to be on the lookout for a change in behaviour. Withdrawal and a change in sleeping patterns is a sign of depression. Parents need to be aware that matric results are not often the sole reason for suicide but often a culmination of a series of events.”

She said the whole matric year was stressful for matric pupils. This why it was important for parents to be watchful throughout the year to avoid a catastrophe.

Naicker said Childline was prepared for a surge in calls as matriculants received their results. They hoped there would not be an increase as there have been a number of programmes dealing with reaction to receiving matric results.

“The advice we give to pupils is that there are always options. One can rewrite certain papers or even repeat a year. Failure does not mean the future is over. Failure can turn into an opportunity to learn and develop. Pupils must verify their results and whatever the outcome, if the need arises they must speak to someone,” Naicker said.

Matric pupils who are high achievers are often under pressure to get numerous distinctions. They too have the option of getting their exam papers remarked.

“Love, support and guidance are important during this time,” Naicker said.

Sharing these sentiments, Fathima Razack from The Independent Institute of Education, said how parents reacted to matric results was important. “Although parents and guardians may feel deeply disappointed, they should know that their first words and reactions may leave a lasting impact. They should take stock and consider their unified position so that the energy can be focused on the pupil and their next steps,” she said.

Razack said while pupils may not get the marks to study a course they initially wanted to, this did not mean there are no other study options left.

“There are in fact a number of choices they could make. Doing thorough research is important for parents and pupils and to also look at the options provided at private and public higher education institutions.

“If parents and pupils can handle this situation maturely, and work strategically on their next steps, instead of getting stuck in a catastrophic mindset, a disappointing performance could be just the catalyst needed to propel a pupil in a new and better direction, with more determination and resolve than before,” she said.

