Durban - For a third consecutive year, the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) has surpassed the 70% national average pass threshold, this is according to James Smalberger, Acting National Commissioner of Correctional Services.

Smalberger was commenting on the back of the release of the 2017 National Senior Certificate and Adult Education and Training results on Thursday.

He said the 76.7 percent matric pass rate for the 2017 academic year, was an improvement of 4.6% from the 2016 academic year.

The quality of formal education in DCS is further demonstrated by the increased enrolment on subjects such as Mathematics, Accounting and Physical Science.

Samkelo Mpofana, the best performing inmate from Usethubeni Youth Centre (Durban Westville Correctional Centre), achieved five distinctions in IsiZulu, English, Life Orientation, History and Tourism.

Senzo Fundzo and Sicelo Chili, from the same school, were closely behind with three distinctions respectively.

Shiba Ndumiso Brightman from Ekuseni Correctional Centre in Newcastle, was the top achiever in Maths and Physical Science.

Ekuseni Correctional Centre is a new school which had matric examinations for the first time in the 2017 academic year.

“For the third time in a row, the DCS has surpassed the 70% national average pass threshold, wherein four schools recorded a 100 pass. This is a huge milestone for us as it registered the highest number of matriculants since the inception of formal education in 2007 from one school with 21 inmates to 233 students,” he said.

Smalberger said Correctional Services had not only increased the number of matriculants, but the quality of results has been increasing over the years.

“The 76.7% pass rate is comprised of 48 bachelors, 55 Diplomas and 39 higher certificates. This is an enormous upsurge when compared to the 2016 academic year as it only registered 40 bachelors, 47 diplomas and 12 certificate pass respectively,” he said.

"We can attribute this achievement to the strong work ethic, resilience and dedication of both educators and inmates who worked tirelessly throughout the 2017 academic year. Education is not the only avenue towards recovering and protecting one’s dignity in a correctional facility, but it is a major one. Further to that, it offers a modicum of the authority required of a person for self-creation,” Smalberger said.

Assistance from the Department of Basic Education has been instrumental in cementing Formal Education as a viable rehabilitation programme in Correctional Services. With an average inmate population of 160 280, our country needs more educational programmes as they offer a solution to a penal system that could easily breed hopelessness and high rate of recidivism.

“The matric results are outstanding and such will encourage other inmates to enroll for Formal Education, which continues to be the beating heart of rehabilitation,” Smalberger said.

For more matric news click here

Daily News