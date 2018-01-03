Durban - The Independent Examination Board (IEB) National Senior Certificate 2017 pass rate of 98.76% increased slightly in comparison to 2016’s 98.67%.

The IEB exams have a reputation of producing excellent results and this year managed to retain its image by producing an impressive 88.5% of matric candidates who achieved entry to a degree study, while 8.96% qualified for a diploma entry and 1.3% achieved entry for study at the Higher Certificate level.

There were 11 464 full-time and 666 part-time candidates from 212 examination centres across South Africa who wrote the IEB exams. In 2016, there were 11 022 full-time candidates and 703 part-time candidates.

On Friday, the Umalusi Council approved the 2017 matric results saying that, beside there being no reported leaks, there were also no examples of systematic irregularities that marred the exam process.

Anne Oberholzer, IEB chief executive officer, on Tuesday said the class of 2017 had done well and had once again shown that with a commitment to hard work over their 12 years of schooling, supported by a dedicated cohort of teachers and parents, they had passed with flying colours.

“They are ready for the next step in their journey of life-long learning,” she said.

All the statistics from the Independent Examination Board (IEB) National Senior Certificate. Graphic: Thobeka Ngema

Professor Labby Ramrathan, education expert at the University of KwaZulu-Natal School of Education Studies, said the excellent IEB exams pass rate was expected because of the teaching resources.

He said the pupils at these schools were exposed to a lot of independent study outside school hours. He also attributed parents’ support and their involvement in the education of their children as a factor in quality results.

“Parents pay extremely high fees and therefore expect high-quality school education. Independent schools have to preserve this image to attract parents to their schools, so they need to show evidence of quality education,” he said.

Ramrathan said this was, however, a challenge for public schools and although there were public schools which achieved 100% pass rates, research shows that pupils’ attitudes to studying, the extra time spent after school through independent study and parental support were enabling factors in producing excellent achievements.

“The majority of teachers in public schools are well qualified, dedicated and can teach effectively. However, their attempts are disrupted largely because of their teaching contexts and challenges they face.

“Public schools need to increasingly pay attention to learning context, which includes fewer pupils per class, availability of teaching and learning resources, parental support and counselling services,” said Ramrathan.

The closing date for the IEB applications for re-marking is January 10. The closing date for pupils to enrol for the supplementary examination is February 12.

Daily News