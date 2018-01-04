Durban - The 72.8% pass rate achieved by KwaZulu-Natal - with the largest number of candidates who wrote the 2017 National Senior Certificate exams in the country - is something to celebrate, teachers’ unions and a parents’ association said on Thursday.

Teachers’ unions said they expected KZN to have the largest improvement in the country of 6.4%, compared with 2016 (of 5.7%), because hard work from the teachers started on day one.

Nomarashiya Caluza, provincial secretary of the South African Democratic Teachers’ Union, said the sky was the limit for the province.

“The pressure was on our teachers. We did it and made it through all the challenges still facing our schools and our teachers. Our dedication to improving the results no matter what, has paid off. It was all through commitment - teaching over holidays, weekends and extensive revision programmes,” she said.

The provincial Department of Education had targeted a 10% pass rate.

Caluza said the province’s success spoke for itself. “It is the biggest improvement in the country and it is proof that determination and hard work will always win. While we wait for the department to improve our working conditions, our teachers will continue to strive for excellence,” she said.

Caluza said it was now time for the department to go back to the drawing board and fix what needed to be fixed to reach the possible 90% pass rate.

“If we were able to make such improvement while faced with teacher shortages in the province due to non-filling of school-based and office-based posts, the non-payment of norms and standards allocations to schools, infrastructure and lack of resources, we can do so much more if some of these challenges are urgently addressed,”she said.

Nkosingiphile Ntantalala, president of the National Professional Teachers’ Organisation of South Africa, said the impressive improvement in the KZN results was an example that other provinces could learn from.

He said the results were not only about the quantity, but also about quality, considering the number of Bachelor passes.

“Being a big, rural province, it has a lot of challenges and the results show they managed to overcome this,”said Ntantalala.

Vee Gani, chairperson of the South Durban KZN Parents’ Association, said they welcomed the increased pass rate.

He said the challenge was to now address the issues of shortages of teachers.

“The province has great potential, but the overcrowding of classrooms was slowing down the progress. Teachers are faced with classes of 45 children and more.

“We have always said the non-filling of posts was the main challenge,” he said.

