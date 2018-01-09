KZN MEC for Transport, Mxolisi Kaunda, speaking after convening a meeting with various stakeholders in Ladysmith to give feedback on assessments done by law enforcement agencies together with the Department of Transport last week following the decision to suspend taxi operations. Photo: Supplied by KZN Department of Transport

Durban - Transport, Community Safety and Liaison MEC Mxolisi Kaunda on Monday lifted the ban on taxi operations in the Ladysmith area.

The small town, in the north of the province, ground to a halt after five buses belonging to BTI Coaches were torched at the company’s Driefontein depot, and roads barricaded with boulders and burning tyres during the early hours of Monday morning.

Kaunda said the department’s assessment after the ban showed that “relative stability” had been restored in the area bar on Monday’s “unfortunate and anti-peace and development incident”.

Certain roads between Colenso and Driefontein were affected.

Last month, Kaunda had banned all minibus taxis operating locally and on the outskirts of Ladysmith. This followed the ongoing murders of taxi bosses, with passengers getting caught in the cross-fire.

Taxis involved were believed to belong to the Sizwe and Klipriver Taxi Associations and this had led to Kaunda banning taxi operations for six months.

“The decision to suspend taxi operations (by these associations) was taken following incidents of violence that had led to the killing of taxi operators, their family members and relatives as well as innocent citizens. The decision was taken in consultation with the Provincial Executive Council, using powers given to me as a Member of the Executive Council by the National Land Transport Act (NLTA), Act No. 5 of 2009. The Act empowers the MEC to apply extra- ordinary measures to restore calm, peace and stability, where there is conflict and violence,” Kaunda said.

He said they also received submissions from the Lady- smith Chamber of Business and other organisations who expressed their concern on the impact of the decision to ban taxi operations.

“I have therefore decided to relax sanctions on the local routes in the interests of the people who remain without transport.

Retaliation

“This means that only local routes will be partially opened on condition that there is no resurfacing of violence in the area. If incidents of violence occur, I will be forced to once again close all taxi operations,” he said.

He condemned the torching of the buses and the barricading of roads and instructed the police to arrest all perpetrators of violence to ensure there were no further disruptions caused in the area.

Suhayl Amod, BTI Coaches area manager, said staff were not injured in the incident but the damage caused a R7 million setback. The crime was related to the ongoing taxi violence in the area.

“We are still shocked by this incident, which is now no longer in our hands, but with the police,” Amod said.

A resident, who asked to remain anonymous, said this incident was a retaliation to Kaunda’s taxi ban which left taxi bosses angry.

“It was made worse by the threat to impound private vehicles operating in the absence of the taxis. We have gone back to work and children are going back to school soon, so how can we remain happy knowing that we don’t have adequate transport?

“We use transport for work, school and for personal reasons during the weekend. The suspension of taxi operations by the MEC was not a smart move,” said the resident.

Another resident agreed, saying commuters should have been considered before a decision to ban the taxis was implemented.

The Democratic Alliance also criticised Kaunda for the taxi ban.

“This has brought hardship on all the commuters into Ladysmith. This also had a negative impact on the economy of the area. The taxi industry is an integral part of the economy of the Alfred Duma (Ladysmith) Municipality and facilitated the few jobs that were available.

“The business in Ladysmith was 35% lower during the period since the taxi ban was implemented. This has had and will have dire consequences for the poor,” said Alf Lees, MP and DA constituency head in the Uthukela region.

The Ladysmith Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) said it supported the decision to lift the ban on taxi operations in the area.

LCCI manager Jennifer Wallace said the ban was “severely” starting to affect the industry negatively, and hoped that the safety and security of commuters was ensured in the process.

Daily News