Durban - Brazen robbers, belonging to a gang using a white Mercedes Benz, held up two families in their Morningside homes within half an hour.

The gang is alleged to have first robbed a family in Milner Road of their possessions.

The gang then drove to Currie Road in Morningside where they robbed another family. Colonel Thembeka Mbhele, police spokesperson, said the family in Currie Road were approached by five men.

"The complainant alleged that about midday she was at her place of residence with her family when they were approached by five unknown men carrying firearms. At gunpoint the suspects ransacked the house and removed jewellery, and cash before fleeing the scene,"Mbhele said.

A case of house robbery was opened at Berea police station for investigation. Mbhele said no arrests or recoveries of the stolen items were made.

In a separate incident, a 37-year-old man was found dead in his home in the Thokozani area of Crammond. Mbhele said the man was found with gunshot wounds to his head. Police are still trying to establish if it the man was robbed and then murdered.

"The motive for the attack is unknown. A case of murder was opened at Cramond police station for investigation," she said.

Daily News