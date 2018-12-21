Miguel Louw. File picture

Durban - The man accused of murdering 9-year-old Miguel Louw will spend Christmas and New Years behind bars. Mohammed Ebrahim, 43, an unemployed butcher, was charged with the boy's murder on December 5.

On Friday morning Magistrate Samuel Ntuli denied Ebrahim bail.

Louw was reported missing on July 17 after he never returned home from school.

His decomposed body was found in Phoenix on September 3.

Ebrahim's bail application on the murder charge began on December 12.

During the bail application investigating officer Rajan Govender testified that the child was “most likely suffocated”.

Ebrahim who was previously granted R2500 on the kidnapping charge. The bail was revoked and he was taken to Westville Prison.

The matter was adjourned to January 31.

The Mercury reported that State Prosecutor Kuveshni Pillay said Ebrahim’s failed attempt at a relationship with Raylene, there was “bad blood” between them and he was asked to leave her home.

“You pursued a relationship that she rejected That is why you wanted to teach her a lesson and harm her child,” said Pillay.

Ebrahim responded that it was “a lie” and that he had had a relationship with Raylene and everyone at their workplace knew about it.

