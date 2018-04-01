Durban - Wentworth police are asking the community to help them find teenager, Nazley Wayse, 16, who has been missing since last Wednesday.

Police spokesperson, Captain Nqobile Gwala, said Nazley was last seen on March 28, 2018 in Wentworth.

“She is average built, fair in complexion and speaks English and isiXhosa fluently. She is originally from Cape Town and she started school in Wentworth,” said Gwala.

“We appeal to anyone with information of her whereabouts to contact Captain Mbuso Gumede on 031 451 6240/6241 or cell no 072 062 5182. Our Crime Stop number can also be contacted on 08600 10111,” she said.

Nearby, police in Bellair are looking for Shaun van Eeden, 18, from Hillary Durban.

“He was last seen on the 15 December 2017 at Hillary, has a blonde hair, 1.8 metres tall and has two front teeth missing. He is mentally challenged. It is unknown what he was last wearing when he went missing,” said Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane.

“It is unknown what he was last wearing when he went missing. We appeal to anyone with information of his whereabouts to contact Detective Constable SS Mathe on 031 451 2820. Our Crime Stop number can be contacted on 08600 10111,” Zwane said.

KwaZulu-Natal police are at least looking for 10 missing persons since the start of March.

Daily News