Durban - The iconic Moses Mabhida Stadium is set to host more than just soccer matches. According to a report, tabled during a sitting of the eThekwini Municipality’s Executive Council on Tuesday, while the stadium has secured football matches with the Premier Soccer League, the city will enter into a long-term partnerships with event and conference organisers.

Tozi Mthethwa, the city’s Head of Communications, said the report states that Moses Mabhida Stadium while the stadium has secured football content with the PSL and South African Football Association, the current arrangement is limited to football.

"The report grants authority to enter into long-term mutually beneficial partnerships with eligible event and conference organisers in order to attract a broader diverse content through mutually beneficial partnerships with event owners, other than football,” she said.

Mthethwa said the report outlines criteria as a guideline which is in line with the stadium vision and objective as well as the cost breakdown for different category venue hire.

Martin Xaba, Head of the Mayoral Parlour, said the aim of the report is to diversify the events held at the stadium to generate further income which currently is used mostly for football matches.

Daily News